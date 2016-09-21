Shopaholic students are set to get the run of a Huddersfield town centre retail complex once again.

The Kingsgate centre is staging its annual Student Lock-in from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday, September 29, with most stores taking part and offering generous discounts on a range of goods.

It follows the success of last year’s event when thousands of students queued four or five deep for more than an hour to bag themselves some bargains and enjoy the bars, music and entertainment.

Students will need a valid National Union of Students (NUS) card to get in and Kingsgate managers are using social media to advise those who want to join the spending spree to pre-register to avoid queuing. There will also be the opportunity to register on the night. Details are also available at www.kingsgateshoppingcentre.co.uk

Last year, more than 2,000 students pre-registered to make sure they did not miss out.

This will be the fifth lock-in at Kingsgate – with the event timed to appeal to the thousands of new students attending the University of Huddersfield and Kirklees College.

Take a look at last year's event in our video below.

In 2014 around 1,400 students took part but last year that number swelled to above 2,000.

Queues stretched down to the bottom of King Street.

The atmosphere is always electric and last year centre manager Jonathan Hardy said: “It’s a bit of a bunfight but very good-natured. Everyone’s in a fantastic mood.”