A band has recorded a ‘rousing and poignant’ song in tribute to a Huddersfield man who died in tragic circumstances more than 20 years ago.

The Landspeed Loungers wrote High Noon for Bob a year after Wild West fan Robert Dixon was shot and killed by armed police officers in Golcar in the early hours of December 27, 1994.

Mr Dixon, 44, known as ‘Cowboy Bob’, had fired shots from what turned out to be an imitation revolver after opening his door in Maple Avenue to armed officers.

According to the police, he raised what looked like a silver revolver and said: “I’m going to blow you away.”

He fired two more blanks at the officers before the marksman fired four shots in response. Two hit Mr Dixon.

The song about him never saw the light of day as band members thought it wasn’t appropriate to release it – until now.

It will now be released on Friday, with any proceeds going to charity.

Guitarist Bill Bartlett said the band had split up many years ago but had decided to record and release the song after a rough demo cassette had been found in a drawer.

Bill, who now lives in Knaresborough, has recently tried to find out more about Robert Dixon but discovered there are only a handful of articles available online.

He describes the song as a “homage” to a man who had been well liked and well known for raising money for charities.

Recording the song did present some difficulties, he added.

Lead guitarist Steve Adams now lives in Barcelona, singer Dave Cooke had ended up in Holmfirth, Eric Jackson is in Saltaire, and drummer ‘Count Simon’ (Simon Moran) is in Leeds.

“Fortunately this was the age of social media and distance was no longer an issue,” said Bill.

Bill said the band had no intention of making money from the song.

“I would like to donate £50 to the By and Buy community charity shop in Golcar.

“Dave (Cooke) visited the other day and said the ladies were lovely. If we can get them any more money it would be ace.

“I spoke to a lady called Patricia from there the other day who went to the same line dancing club as Bob and remembers him though not very well.”

Bill has also tried to contact family or friends of Robert Dixon but hasn’t been able to get in touch with anyone to date.

If anyone wants a copy of the single email: billbartlett1966@hotmail.co.uk

* The lyrics to High Noon for Bob, written by Dave Cooke:

Bob strapped on his holster, turning like a hawk toward the mirror

squinting and baring a leathery sneer, God if only Van Kleef were here

at Maple Avenue Golcar, the pressures of the world is brought to bare

coping with a wife who needs full time care, with two replica guns downstairs.

High Noon for Bob x4

Should you take a glance at the sky tonight

Should you see a six shooting star in the moonlight

the four time quick draw champion Bob still riding it seems

He’d found a fellow enthusiast, recalls bartender Paul Johnson

he could drink all day and all night long

but he left here sober and went back for his guns.

Bob popped back to the bungalow and brought back his Winchesters to show

Firing to the night his life at stake, no one knows if they’re real or fake

(Chorus)

Police surrounded the bungalow, when you’re under fire you shoot to kill

When your life’s at stake and it’s no drill, but Bob has no idea what’s real

Television and radio, interviewing friends and next of kin,

What could have set it off, what could have triggered him?

We think it all got too much for him.

(Chorus)