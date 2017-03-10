The video will start in 8 Cancel

A ‘bang’ inside a machine started a blaze at a joinery firm in Meltham Mills.

The fire inside a dust extractor at HW Joinery, Knowle Lane, started at around 11am this morning.

It was reported earlier a man had been injured by shrapnel - but West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed nobody was injured in the blaze, which was put out by fire crews from Huddersfield and Holmfirth.

Crew commander Ben Root, from Holmfirth Fire Station, said the fire started in a sawdust extraction unit which was part of machinery used by the joiners.

He said: “The machinery basically takes all the wood away from the machines.

“They’ve put it down to a spark from a machine that set fire to the sawdust.

“There is no definite cause at the moment and fire scene investigators will be there to determine the exact cause.

“The fire was contained to the machinery and the whole building was heavily smoke-logged.

“Sprinklers were in place in the building which stopped the flames from spreading.”

The firefighter added that most of the damage caused to the industrial unit was from smoke although there were signs of heat damage to the roof.

“The site was made safe within a couple of hours and staff have been going back into the building to clear up.”