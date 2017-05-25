Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With the weatherman predicting a pleasant Late May Bank Holiday weekend we’ve compiled a big guide on what there is to do around Huddersfield and West Yorkshire this weekend.

The weather

The Met Office has forecast a warm, largely dry weekend in Huddersfield.

On Saturday temperatures are predicted to rise to a toasty 24°C and remain in the low twenties for much on Sunday.

It will be a little cooler on Monday 29 May but still reasonably comfortable with daytime temperatures around 16°C.

There will be some sunny intervals although it will be cloudy with the odd light shower.

As the weather is looking pretty good you’ll probably want to spend it outside so here’s a few ideas.

Pubs with beer gardens

(Photo: Golden Cock/Facebook)

Pubs in Huddersfield don’t just serve good ales, some have great family-friendly beer gardens with countryside views.

Easy walks for the family

You can:

Explore some of Huddersfield’s lush woodlands;

Walk by serene rivers, lakes and reservoirs and they’re just as charming in spring;

Parks for a stroll

Beaches within an easy drive of Huddersfield

(Photo: Matt Buck/Flickr)

What better way to enjoy a warm day than a trip to the seaside.

The advantage of living on an island means you’re never too far from a beach.

What else is on?

Animal Adventure, Eureka!, Halifax

Sat 27 May - Sun 4 June

“Head to Eureka! this half term as they invite some very special two and four-legged friends for a chance to stroke, feed and cuddle the visiting farm animals. Standard entry or free with your annual pass.”

Tel: 01422 330069

Email: info@eureka.org.uk

BridgeFest live music festival, Brighouse

Sat 27 May

Brighouse Sports Club, Russell Way, Brighouse

For more information visit: www.facebook.com/events/596554097209597

Elmer Day, Huddersfield Library

Sat 27 May (10am - 3pm)

Craft for children to do in the children’s library based on the multicoloured elephant character. No need to book. Materials provided.

Family Bird Walk, Marsden Moor

Sat 27 May

A gentle 2.5 mile walk across the National Trust estate spotting birds and other wildlife.

Meet walk leaders at Marsden train station. Dogs not allowed.

marsdenmoor@nationaltrust.org.uk

Fun day fundraiser for Cristiano Sousa, Holy Trinity Church Hall, St James Road

Mon 29 May

Includes stalls, face painting, raffle, visits from Minnie and Mickey Mouse, musical fun and lots more.

Cristiano, 9, is expected to receive treatment for a rare, aggressive cancer in the US.

Little Diggers at Pennine Garden Centre, Huddersfield Road, Shelley

Mon 29 May - June 4

“Unearth wonderful kids’ events every day this May half-term from just £2.50 at Pennine Garden Centres.”

‘Billy Shakes’ live music and performance, Northorpe Hall, 53 Northorpe Lane, Mirfield

Mon 29 May (2pm)

“Bursting with live music and a wealth of brilliantly barmy historical inaccuracies (that means bits of history we’ve mostly made up!) – Billy Shakes: Wonder Boy! is all about the magic and madcap adventures that happen when we let our imaginations run wild.”

Tel: Ben Rothera 01924 437966

Email: ben@creativescene.org.uk

And if it’s wet

