A mysterious bard dubbed the ‘Banksy of poetry’ who sent handwritten works to Huddersfield hair salons is back in action.

But this time he’s targeting salons in Plymouth.

Last May we revealed that the wordsmith called Mark Jones sends his poems in handwritten envelopes – second class – and always with a Lancashire postmark.

The same poem – My Best Friend the Robin – arrived at Supercuts in Huddersfield’s Kingsgate Centre, Headquarters in Broad Lane, Dalton, and LV Hair on Bradford Road in Huddersfield.

Now he’s been sending them down south.

James Fletcher, owner of Vogue Hair in Plymouth, said: “We have received the same poem as Claire Woodruff at Headquarters hairdressers in Huddersfield. At least two other hairdressers in Plymouth have also received the poem. It’s really strange, but was signed off ‘Keep your chin up. Keep smiling.’”