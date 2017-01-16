Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A businessman involved in a police chase which ended with him crashing into a wall, had already been stopped driving while banned twice in the previous four months.

Leeds Crown Court heard today (Monday) Karl Gomez was already under a suspended jail sentence for affray imposed in 2015 when he was spotted driving into Market Place, Huddersfield on July 9 last year.

He was seen to get out of the driver’s seat of the BMW car although he had been disqualified for six months in May.

Duncan Ritchie prosecuting said when Gomez ran off when he was asked to sit in the police car while checks were made.

Two officers chased him and he was eventually arrested after a struggle.

He was subsequently bailed but on August 3 he was seen on the A1 near Newark.

He pulled into a layby and exchanged seats with his passenger and denied he had been driving.

Mr Ritchie said on October 15, Gomez was behind the wheel again in Birchencliffe Hill Road when an officer indicated to him to stop but he drove off at speed.

He drove through the junction on Halifax Road without giving way and the officer said it was “sheer luck” he did not hit other vehicles.

In Yew Tree Road he pulled away from the officer who was doing 50mph in the 30mph limit and again approached the junction with Halifax Road, he braked but drove straight out in front of an oncoming car narrowly avoiding a collision.

He then again drove along Yew Tree Road reaching up to 70mph and when he attempted to turn right he lost control and crashed into a garden wall.

Glenn Parsons representing Gomez said he knew he was the author of his own misfortune.

He ran three businesses employing 10 people and had driven when he could find no one else to do so.

“He appears before the court totally contrite and devastated by the ruins he has caused himself, those trying to keep the businesses going and his employees.”

Gomez, 28 of Rock Road, Birchencliffe, Huddersfield admitted dangerous driving, two charges of driving while disqualified, obstructing a police officer, having no insurance and was convicted by Nottingham Magistrates of a third driving while disqualified.

He was jailed for a total of 12 months and disqualified from driving for 15 months after the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC said he clearly had talent for business “but had treated the law with complete contempt over the last six months.”