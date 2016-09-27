Login Register
Banned driver Daniel Porter is jailed after ignoring his ban

He was on his way to sell his vehicle when he was stopped in Batley

Kirklees Magistrates Court, Huddersfield.

A banned driver has been jailed after being caught behind the wheel – on his way to sell his vehicle.

Daniel Porter pleaded guilty to offences of driving whilst disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the offence occurred in the Batley area on September 8.

Police attended at a car park on Back Providence Street after receiving information that Porter was flouting his driving ban.

The Huddersfield court heard that the 33-year-old had a previous conviction for driving whilst disqualified for which he received a suspended prison term.

Porter, of Doncaster Road in Pontefract, was banned from driving until July 2019.

Cheryl Ford, mitigating, said that the father-of-four had once been a prolific drug user but has now cleaned up his act.

She told magistrates: “He was on his way to sell the vehicle.

“There’s no evidence of any bad driving and he’s cooperated with police when they approached him.”

Magistrates jailed Porter for a total of 15 weeks.

He will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.

They banned him from driving for a further two years.

