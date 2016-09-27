Banned driver Daniel Porter is jailed after ignoring his ban

A banned driver has been jailed after being caught behind the wheel – on his way to sell his vehicle.

Daniel Porter pleaded guilty to offences of driving whilst disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the offence occurred in the Batley area on September 8.

Police attended at a car park on Back Providence Street after receiving information that Porter was flouting his driving ban.

The Huddersfield court heard that the 33-year-old had a previous conviction for driving whilst disqualified for which he received a suspended prison term.

Porter, of Doncaster Road in Pontefract, was banned from driving until July 2019.

Cheryl Ford, mitigating, said that the father-of-four had once been a prolific drug user but has now cleaned up his act.

She told magistrates: “He was on his way to sell the vehicle.

“There’s no evidence of any bad driving and he’s cooperated with police when they approached him.”

Magistrates jailed Porter for a total of 15 weeks.

He will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.

They banned him from driving for a further two years.