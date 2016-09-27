Banned driver Daniel Porter is jailed after ignoring his ban

A banned driver has been jailed after being caught behind the wheel – on his way to sell his vehicle.
Daniel Porter pleaded guilty to offences of driving whilst disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.
Kirklees magistrates heard that the offence occurred in the Batley area on September 8.
Police attended at a car park on Back Providence Street after receiving information that Porter was flouting his driving ban.
The Huddersfield court heard that the 33-year-old had a previous conviction for driving whilst disqualified for which he received a suspended prison term.
Porter, of Doncaster Road in Pontefract, was banned from driving until July 2019.
Cheryl Ford, mitigating, said that the father-of-four had once been a prolific drug user but has now cleaned up his act.
She told magistrates: “He was on his way to sell the vehicle.
“There’s no evidence of any bad driving and he’s cooperated with police when they approached him.”
Magistrates jailed Porter for a total of 15 weeks.
He will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.
They banned him from driving for a further two years.
