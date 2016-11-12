Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A banned driver caught the attention of police by not wearing his seatbelt, a court heard.

Robert Nettleton, of Swan Lane in Lockwood, was disqualified from driving in May this year.

But he ignored this ban when he got behind the wheel on September 14, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Robert Campbell, prosecuting, said that the 35-year-old was stopped by police as he drove along Springdale Avenue in Thornton Lodge.

He immediately admitted that he was disqualified from driving and had driven because he needed to get to work and there was no-one who could take him.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, said that the father-of-three worked as a ground worker and was the main breadwinner for his family.

He told the Huddersfield court: “He generally gets a lift to work, had been let down and took a chance.

“Then he was seen by police because he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. They flipped the car around and stopped him.

“There was no bad driving, no accident and he made full admissions.”

Magistrates sentenced Nettleton to a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Nettleton was banned from driving for a further four months.