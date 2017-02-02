Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver’s car was stolen when he popped into a takeaway to pick up a meal – and left the keys in the ignition.

Kyle Lindley spotted the Honda Civic and decided to take it as an act of revenge against the owner’s family.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent, drink-driving, using a vehicle without insurance and driving while disqualified.

The vehicle was taken after being parked on Doubting Lane in Thornhill, Dewsbury, in the early hours of January 23.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “Three hours later police noticed damage on it as it was driven on Market Street in Heckmondwike.”

The car was being driven erratically and the officers followed and stopped it.

Lindley had 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Magistrates heard that he was already serving a four-year driving ban for failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Lindley, of Daleside in Dewsbury, appeared at the Huddersfield court via a video link after being recalled to prison.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said: “He’d been out drinking, saw the car and recognised it as belonging to a family he’d had problems with in the past.

“He put some fuel in the tank and drove it around – he might have sold the vehicle had he not been stopped.”

Magistrates jailed Lindley for 18 weeks and banned him from driving for another 48 months.