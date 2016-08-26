A banned teenage driver was stopped by police driving a car he had just bought, a court heard.

Thomas Sheard, 18, of Lonsbrough Avenue, Heckmondwike, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates Court charged with driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

The court heard Sheard had travelled to Leeds and paid £300 for a car he had seen for sale on Facebook.

Later that day he was stopped by police and the car, a MG ZR, was seized.

Prosecutor Bill Astin told the court: “The defendant was spotted by police driving a vehicle around DW Sports Fitness car park at Birstall at 11.30pm on May 20.

“He ran away and was found hiding nearby and arrested.”

Sheard pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance.

The court heard Sheard also failed to attend a hearing at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on July 5 which in itself was another alleged offence.

He was arrested and appeared before magistrates on Thursday from custody.

District Judge Michael Fanning ordered probation reports and the case was adjourned.