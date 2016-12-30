Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man threw back his head and laughed when magistrates jailed him for ignoring his driving ban.

Mohammed Hussain, 24, was stopped by police as he drove the Vauxhall Astra in the Bradford area.

A taxi driver had reported the vehicle stolen from his Dewsbury home earlier the same day on Thursday, December 29, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Hussain claimed that he had stopped at a cafe on his way into work at a bed manufacturing company in Dewsbury, which he would not name.

He told police that a “crack addict” had earlier offered to sell him the vehicle for £150, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

Further checks revealed that Hussain, of Ravensthorpe Road in Dewsbury, was a banned driver.

In 2015 he was disqualified from driving for two years for an offence of dangerous driving.

He was later convicted for offences of driving while disqualified and failing to provide a breath specimen.

His solicitor Andy Day said: “It was a spur of the moment, stupid act.”

Magistrates sentenced Hussain to 10 weeks in custody.

He was banned from driving for a further 36 months and told to pay £115 victim surcharge.

He responded to their decision by throwing back his head, laughing and asked: “Anything else? I’ll see you later.”