A teenager has been jailed after ignoring his driving ban and lying that he had not been behind the wheel.

Usman Mahmood, 19, had been given a five-year driving ban for previous offending.

But when police stopped his Volkswagen Golf on Healds Road in Dewsbury in the early hours of December 15, he was in the driver’s seat.

Bill Astin, prosecuting, said at Kirklees Magistrates Court that Mahmood gave false details at the roadside and initially denied driving.

He claimed that he’d swapped places with his cousin who then got out of the car and ran off.

Following his arrest he told police: “I’m not answering any more questions.

“You’re doing my head in – I want to go back to my cell.”

Mahmood, of Christopher Terrace in Bradford, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.

The Huddersfield court heard that he had a “terrible record” for driving related offences.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard added: “He has a record which, at 19, I’ve never seen before.”

Mahmood was jailed for a total of five months and banned from driving for a further year.

He will have to pay £115 upon his release from custody.