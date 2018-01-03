The video will start in 8 Cancel

A town centre bar where Huddersfield Town players celebrated promotion has been put up for sale.

Kings Bar on King Street has been listed for sale as a ‘sports and music bar’ on the Daltons Business website with a leasehold price of £99,950.

According to the listing, the bar is “highly profitable” with a weekly turnover of £7,000.

The sale listing adds: “A superb business situated in the heart of Huddersfield town centre, nestling amongst all the restaurants, wine and cocktail bars.

“Highly profitable concern that is run predominantly by staff and literally oozes potential for so much more – a working owner could take this so much further.”

It adds: “Superbly appointed bar with 50 inch TV screens offering Sky Sports with all the sports channels.

“Fantastic position, situated in the heart of the social scene. Sensibly priced concern. The business is worked over six days and the premise are held on a secure lease and comprise open plan open plan bar featuring an imposing bar and incorporating seating areas and standing areas plus bar seating, outer seating area, refrigerated beer cellar. First floor office, store, kitchen, ladies and gents toilets.”

The listing mentions stock valued at £5,000.

In May last year the bar saw Town fans and players celebrating promotion. Danny Ward, Joel Coleman and Jack Payne belted out ‘We’re on our way to the Premier League’ and sang songs in tribute to team-mates Jonathan Hogg, Dean Whitehead and Elias Kachunga among many others.