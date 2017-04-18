Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There could be a whole new meaning to a ‘lock in’ if a former bank is converted to a bar.

Developers are seeking to turn the former HSBC at Market Street in Holmfirth into a “drinking establishment.”

Just three months after the bank was controversially closed a planning application to convert it into a boozer has been submitted to Kirklees Council.

The Grade II listed venue in the middle of Holmfirth’s conservation area is similar to the type preferred by pub chain Wetherspoons.

Rumours that the nationwide firm was coming to Holmfirth have been common every time significant properties come on the market.

But a spokesperson for the firm has already confirmed they are not behind this plan.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

The Examiner contacted the planning agent handling the application but they have not revealed who their client is.

Their application says: “The proposal would create a number of jobs for local people, whilst continuing the economic growth in the Holmfirth area.”

A local source said it was thought many companies had been competing for the premises to create a large food and drink venue.

The application currently lodged with Kirklees Council seeks only for a change of use of the three-storey bank to a pub or bar.

No details about the design have yet been published.