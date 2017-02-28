Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bare chests, parrots and shoes with wheels are among the ‘items’ banned from the Kingsgate Shopping Centre.

The Huddersfield town centre mall has a tolerant policy on what you can wear and bring into the centre.

A T-shirt with an offensive slogan won’t get you kicked out, according to the centre’s management.

But enter the mall with no top – it’s a problem with men in the summer – and you’ll be asked to cover up or leave.

WATCH: Student lock-in at Huddersfield's Kingsgate Centre

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Animals, apart from guide and hearing dogs, are banned.

But that didn’t stop one man and his parrot having a wander around.

A spokesperson for the Kingsgate Centre said: “We asked him what he was doing with his parrot.

“He said it was his pet and he was taking it for a walk.

“We said if the parrot made a mess he would be liable to clear it up.”

Bikes, scooter, rollerblades, skateboards and childrens’ trainers with wheels are also prohibited.

Obviously mobility scooters are permitted – but staff at the mall say sometimes they have problems spotting the mobility aids from the toys.

A centre employee said: “We allow mobility scooters but we had one that came in that looked like a car.

“We had another that looked like a Harley Davidson.”