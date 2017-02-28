Bare chests, parrots and shoes with wheels are among the ‘items’ banned from the Kingsgate Shopping Centre.

The Huddersfield town centre mall has a tolerant policy on what you can wear and bring into the centre.

A T-shirt with an offensive slogan won’t get you kicked out, according to the centre’s management.

But enter the mall with no top – it’s a problem with men in the summer – and you’ll be asked to cover up or leave.

Animals, apart from guide and hearing dogs, are banned.

But that didn’t stop one man and his parrot having a wander around.

If your parrot makes a mess inside the Kingsgate Centre you will be liable to clean it up
A spokesperson for the Kingsgate Centre said: “We asked him what he was doing with his parrot.

“He said it was his pet and he was taking it for a walk.

“We said if the parrot made a mess he would be liable to clear it up.”

You may be in a rush to catch the shops before they close ... but skateboards are not allowed in the Kingsgate Centre
Bikes, scooter, rollerblades, skateboards and childrens’ trainers with wheels are also prohibited.

Obviously mobility scooters are permitted – but staff at the mall say sometimes they have problems spotting the mobility aids from the toys.

... But you're okay on one of these mobility scooters
A centre employee said: “We allow mobility scooters but we had one that came in that looked like a car.

“We had another that looked like a Harley Davidson.”