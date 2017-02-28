Bare chests, parrots and shoes with wheels are among the ‘items’ banned from the Kingsgate Shopping Centre.
The Huddersfield town centre mall has a tolerant policy on what you can wear and bring into the centre.
A T-shirt with an offensive slogan won’t get you kicked out, according to the centre’s management.
But enter the mall with no top – it’s a problem with men in the summer – and you’ll be asked to cover up or leave.
Animals, apart from guide and hearing dogs, are banned.
But that didn’t stop one man and his parrot having a wander around.
A spokesperson for the Kingsgate Centre said: “We asked him what he was doing with his parrot.
“He said it was his pet and he was taking it for a walk.
“We said if the parrot made a mess he would be liable to clear it up.”
Bikes, scooter, rollerblades, skateboards and childrens’ trainers with wheels are also prohibited.
Obviously mobility scooters are permitted – but staff at the mall say sometimes they have problems spotting the mobility aids from the toys.
A centre employee said: “We allow mobility scooters but we had one that came in that looked like a car.
“We had another that looked like a Harley Davidson.”