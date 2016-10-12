Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A doggy cafe in Thongsbridge is just “paw-fect” for hungry canines.

Philomena Foggs at Albion Mills in Miry Lane has opened a special section for hounds – called Waggies.

Aptly-named businesswoman Allison WAGstaff opened the canine cafe after struggling to find somewhere to have lunch with her niece and her dog.

And not only does Waggies welcome doggies it serves doggy treats too.

Waggies at Philomena Foggs cafe, Albion Mills, Thongsbridge. Cross Border Terrier Archie is offered some doggie delights from proprietor Allison Wagstaff.

Barkwell tarts and poodle strudel are wolfed down by canine customers.

Allison said: “I wanted to open a place that suited everyone, which is why Philomena Foggs has an area where people can take their dogs and an area that is dog free.

“Waggies is also divided into two parts so if there are any dogs that don’t get on, they don’t have to be near to each other.”

And it’s not just grub for the dogs. Bowls of water and even beds are provided.

Allison decided to open the cafe after getting the all clear from cancer last year. As a lover of travel she named the eatery after the fictional explorer Phileas Fogg, changing this to Philomena after her late mother.

Waggies at Philomena Foggs cafe, Albion Mills, Thongsbridge.

“After my recovery I felt my options were to either retire or take the plunge and do something I’d always wanted to by opening my own cafe,” she said.

“I’d always aspired to open somewhere that offered the kind of high quality food available at restaurants at a reasonable price.

“It took a lot of work to convert the space we had but in only seven weeks it has been transformed and we are now looking forward to showing people and their pups what we have to offer.”