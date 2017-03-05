Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crusading lawyer has been joined by the University of Huddersfield in a campaign to reduce the incidence of suicide.

Barrister Michael Mansfield, noted for his courtroom advocacy in high profile human rights and social justice cases, was devastated when his daughter Anna took her own life in May, 2015.

His response was to found the organisation SOS – Silence of Suicide – with his partner Yvette Greenway.

The university will host a free SOS networking event from 7pm to 9pm on Thursday, March 19, at its Queensgate campus. The event is open to the public and students at the university, who will be encouraged to speak freely about suicide, whether they have contemplated or attempted it, or been bereaved when a loved one did take the tragic step.

Mr Mansfield’s links with the university were established when he delivered its annual Social Justice Lecture in 2015. In 2016, he returned to receive an honorary doctorate.

Helping SOS organise the event is University of Huddersfield senior law lecturer Philip Drake, who is director of the award-winning Legal Advice Clinic.

For more details of the event and to reserve a free place contact Sybilla Daley on 01484 471568 or email sybilla.daley@hud.ac.uk.