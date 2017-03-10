Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An addict couldn’t remember stealing from a supermarket because she was under the influence of drugs at the time.

The theft took place at Birstall Co-op on December 3, Kirklees magistrates heard.

Rachel Anderson was monitored after entering the Low Lane store because staff recognised her from previous shoplifting incidents.

She was caught stealing baby food and detergent worth £50 from the shop.

The 41-year-old admitted that, although she didn’t recall the incident, she did steal in order to support her drug habit.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said that she tested positive for the use of cocaine and opiates upon her arrest.

Arshad Khan, mitigating, explained that Anderson committed the offence shortly after her release from prison.

He said: “Drug addiction is a disease and people who become addicted to drugs become involved in a downward spiral.

“Sadly it’s a reoccurring theme where they offend to find their habit, the habit controls them and everything else is removed.”

Magistrates sentenced Anderson, of Rochester Road in Birstall, to 10 weeks in prison, suspended for a year.

She must pay £50 compensation to the store and £115 court costs.