Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman has vowed to find out “what is happening” regarding youth knife crime following a double stabbing in Newsome on Sunday night.

Two teenage boys needed urgent medical treatment at Leeds General Infirmary following a fight outside Kirkwood Hospice on Ruth Street and police say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested.

The incident left local residents in shock given the numbers of young people involved and the reported use of knives and machetes.

Dean Watkin, Headteacher of Newsome High School has written to parents trying to reassure them.

He said: “On Sunday evening a disturbance occurred on Church Lane in Newsome involving approximately 30 young people.

“This naturally affects our school community and I write to assure parents that we are putting appropriate provision in place to support our students.”

Mr Sheerman said he had been horrified by this “horrible incident” and said he had spoken to Kirklees Chief Supt Steve Cotter and West Yorkshire Police Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson regarding his concerns.

He said he would be writing to all secondary school heads in Huddersfield to find out their views.