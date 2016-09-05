The proposed closure of Huddersfield’s A&E will be back in Parliament on Wednesday.

Labour MPs have timetabled a debate on NHS cuts – and the Right Care Right Time Right Place plan is expected to be among the topics discussed.

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman said he hoped the debate would be an opportunity to pressure Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt into intervening.

Mr Sheerman said: “It gives us a chance to jump up and talk about the situation in HRI.

“Jeremy Hunt should be there leading the answers and we need to keep up the pressure.

“Back in January I didn’t think we would be so successful in isolating the CCGs (clinical commissioning groups behind the plan).

“But from popular support to top clinicians and ambulance people there is hardly anyone who supports this plan.

Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Health secretary Jeremy Hunt

“On Wednesday I will be calling for the CCGs to go back to the drawing board.”

The debate has been scheduled for the afternoon by Labour members as part of Opposition Day, where opposition MPs set the Commons agenda.

Under the Right Care Right Time Right Place plan Huddersfield Royal Infirmary will be demolished and replaced with a smaller hospital.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

It will have an urgent care unit but no emergency care centre.

Emergency care will be centralised at an expanded Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax.

A decision on the controversial proposal is expected on October 20.