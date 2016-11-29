Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dog owner has been locked up after he struck a neighbour over the head with a baseball bat who had complained about his pet barking.

Sentencing teenager Jack Green at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Tues), Recorder Rachael Harrison said it was clear by February 5 this year his dog had caused a “substantial amount of upset” to the Gott family in Wakefield Road, Earlsheaton.

She said when the dog was left alone it would disturb them by continuously barking and the family had expressed concerns to the RSPCA.

On that day the complainant Andrew Gott and one of his sons had gone round to Green’s home about 7pm to complain once again but he was not initially there and they saw only the landlord’s rent collector.

They then met Green as they were leaving and Mr Gott told him to keep the dog under control.

Recorder Harrison said when they got back home the dog continued to bark and Mr Gott’s wife went round with their son and further words were exchanged.

She said: “I accept they were aggressive towards you and complaining about the dog and Mrs Gott caught you with her fingers on your face.”

But she said Green had then rung his mother and lied to her about what had happened. That led to his mother and stepfather going round to the Gott’s home with Green and a further confrontation.

She said in the incident that followed a jury had found it was Green who swung a baseball bat which caught Andrew Gott on the left side of his head causing him to fall to the ground bleeding.

WATCH: Woman with baseball bat chases driver in Dewsbury town centre

The jury heard he suffered a fracture to his skull and bleeding on the brain and his family initially feared he had died.

Recorder Harrison said Mr Gott suffered dizzy spells for months, was off work and seven months later had not been able to get his licence back as an HGV driver.

“The family have clearly been traumatised by what took place on their doorstep,” she said.

Green, 19, then of Wakefield Road, was found guilty by the jury of causing Mr Gott grievous bodily harm with intent and have an offensive weapon and was sentenced to six years in a young offender institution.

John Dunning representing Green said he still denied he was the assailant but was genuinely sorry for what had happened in the confrontation. He was an immature 19-year-old.