Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family have released shocking images of a man who is thought to have been attacked with a baseball bat.

Francis Manda was seriously injured in an assault in the Harehills area of Leeds last month.

The 43-year-old sustained a serious head injury and was taken to hospital where he has remained since the attack on September 29.

He had been visiting Lupton Stores on Lupton Avenue around between 4pm and 4.15pm that day - but the exact location of the assault is unknown.

Despite extensive enquiries, police have struggled to determine what exactly happened to Francis or who is responsible.

Now, detectives are now releasing images of the victim’s injuries in the hope it will encourage members of the public to come forward with any information.

Det Insp Charlotte Hails, of Leeds CID, said: “I would like to thank Francis’ family for making the brave decision to release these images to the public, which I know may be distressing for some people.

“Unfortunately, Francis is very unwell so this has been released with the hope that we can find out what happened to him and bring the person or people responsible to justice.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and we would like to hear from anyone who has any information about this incident.

“I would like to hear from anyone who saw the assault or believes they may have seen Francis in the area at that time to get in contact with officers.

“I would also ask members of the public who were in the Lupton Avenue area at the time of this assault to cast their minds back to September 29, and report any suspicious or strange behaviour they may have noticed.”

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170451444. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.