Batley & Spen by-election: Kirklees councillor blasts fake flyers

A Tory councillor in Batley and Spen has condemned fakers for using an image of the late MP Jo Cox on bogus by-election flyers.

Clr Lisa Holmes, Conservative councillor for Liversedge and Gomersal, said Ms Cox would be “devastated” to see her image being used to “create more division.”

Now a seemingly photoshopped image has been circulated online to falsely show Labour campaigners holding the flyer.

Cllr Lisa Holmes, Conservative councillor for Liversedge and Gomersal ward

The hoax leaflets, which claim to be issued by the Stronger IN campaign, say Labour candidate Tracy Brabin plans to “fight to overturn the vote to leave the EU.”

Clr Holmes said: “I have had residents from all over the constituency contacting me either in disgust or concern.

“Although some are aware these are fake, others aren’t, which is very worrying.

Seemingly digitally-altered image of Labour campaigners holding the fake flyer

“Whoever has created these is clearly someone who doesn’t represent us and is looking to create more division.

“I dread to think what Jo’s reaction would have been to this. She would have been devastated.”

Clr Holmes added that she had contacted representatives for comedian Eddie Izzard, whose image was also used on the flyer, claiming Labour planned to “marginalise” the views of Leave voters.

She added: “I’m sure this image will have been reproduced breaching copyright rules.”

Fake flyer posted in the Batley & Spen by-election

Labour say they have reported the flyers to police, as well as the apparently photoshopped image.

The picture, originally showing campaigners holding a red Labour flyer, seemed to be digitally altered to look like they were holding the fake flyer.

The image was shared online by members of the English Democrats, although the party has denied any involvement.

A spokesman for Ms Brabin’s campaign said: “We are aware of this image and it has been reported to police.”