Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of a bar shut down by councillors has pledged to appeal the decision.

On Monday Kirklees councillors agreed Batley’s Le Choix bar should close after a series of violent incidents.

But the owners have said they will appeal the decision. The law permits them to remain open until the appeal hearing.

Le Choix has now posted a statement on Facebook saying: “As to what has been written in the papers. Yes it’s true but we are still open until our appeal has been heard which can take a while.

“As for the vexatious actions that police took, they have blown the whole thing out of proportion. It’s a family run business that has been trading for close to 10 years. We give you a clean and safe environment. Out (sic) incidents are way below local and national average which the Freedom of Information act showed. As if Batley needs another place closing down but we will fight this all the way.”

Sgt Leon Stansfield had told the hearing the bar should have its premise licence revoked.

As well as the criminal incidents, he said it had operated without a designated premises supervisor for over a year and that its owner admitted to not knowing what the opening times were or that they differed from the times alcohol sales were permitted.