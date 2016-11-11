Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Batley cricket club which made national headlines after playing matches against the Vatican has been left reeling after vandals attacked its facilities.

Mount Cricket Club which is based at Staincliffe Cricket Club in Halifax Road was targeted on Thursday, November 3.

A huge amount of damage was done with sight screens broken, and spectators’ benches and mobile practice nets damaged. In addition the pipes behind the portable cabins have been attacked too.

Secretary Suleman Motala said: “I believe the vandalism was reported to the police on Friday morning as it was brought to our attention late on Thursday night last week.

“Kirklees Council own Staincliffe Cricket Club but it’s our equipment that has been vandalised.

“The costs are estimated to be in excess of £4,000. All the members are devastated, I couldn’t believe it.

“We are a community club and I can’t understand why anyone would want to do such a thing.

“We don’t get any funding so it is quite a big blow for us as we are not insured for vandalism.

“Lately we have had a number of incidents that has resulted in benches being broken.

“However, this is much worse. As the ground is open anyone can get in and this is causing a lot of problems. At the moment the damage is to the property. This can be repaired. But things could get worse and someone could get seriously hurt.

“We need a way of improving the security to stop this. We will have to look at things like better fencing, lighting, CCTV, etc.”

Earlier this year cricketers from the Vatican played a return fixture against the club a year after they first clashed in Rome.

Mount Cricket Club hosted the T20 match at Headingley for the Sir John Major Friendship Cup.

The Vatican club, St Peter’s, is made up mostly of seminarians, or trainee priests, studying in Rome.

In a thrilling match Mount CC won the game with one ball to spare in a game which they said was played with “exemplary camaraderie”.

The Halifax Road ground is used by three senior Mount CC teams along with three junior teams Under9s, Under-13s and Under-15s.

Also around 80-plus boys and girls come to do training with the clubs senior qualified England and Wales Cricket Board coaches. Mount CC ladies also use it for the local schools cricket competition.

Suleman added: “Obviously we will be repairing the damage but for obvious reasons we won’t be doing it immediately to give the vandals any more opportunities.

“If we don’t get any help soon then kids will miss out on sports at Mount CC.

“We want help from anyone. We want anyone out there to help us by emailing to me personally at sulemanmotala@hotmail.com”