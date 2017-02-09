Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man broke into two cars before crashing his own vehicle and fleeing from police, a court heard.

Kieran Rayner, 21, took a disabled parking badge from one of the cars.

He pleaded guilty to two thefts from a vehicle, driving without due care and attention, using a vehicle without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that at 2am on August 4 Rayner was witnessed crashing his Citroen Saxo into a Volkswagen Polo parked on Knowles Road in Batley.

She said: “The witness approached the car but it sped off and he followed the car, calling police.

“They came and the defendant and another male in the vehicle got out and ran off.

“The defendant was arrested after a short foot chase in which he took some effort to get away, climbing walls, climbing roofs and over fences.”

Rayner, of Oaklands Drive in Batley, had with him a bag containing all of the items he had earlier stolen from two vehicles, the doors of which were bent back to gain access.

As well as the parking badge he had documents, an in-car camera, alcohol, phone charger and gym equipment.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, said that his head was “all over the place” due to the breakdown of his relationship and his benefits being stopped.

He was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and pay a total £450 compensation.