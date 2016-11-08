Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man from Batley is to appear in court charged with terrorist offences said to be “Syria-related.”

Gulam Meyar-Ul Idnan Hussain, 30, was arrested on Wednesday of last week following investigations by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit.

A warrant to extend his detention in custody was granted on Friday and he was charged with the offences on Monday evening.

The North East CTU said on Tuesday that the arrest was part of an “intelligence-led” investigation.

A spokesperson for the CTU said: “Gulam Meyar-Ul Idnan Hussain was arrested on Wednesday November 2, 2016 and a warrant of further detention was granted on Friday November 4.”

Hussain will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 8, charged with two offences contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.