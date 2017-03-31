Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mother-of-three convicted of a terrorism offence after she retweeted a speech by the Islamic State leader has walked free from court.

Mary Kaya, 57, from Batley , had around 30 followers on her Twitter account when she retweeted the link to an audio clip by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Kaya denied posting the link and claimed her Twitter account was used by someone else.

But earlier this month a jury found her guilty of distributing a terrorist publication likely to encourage people to participate in terrorism.

Her Twitter account was monitored after her husband was arrested during a raid by counter-terrorism police at a previous address in Dewsbury .

Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC, said that apart from the content of her Twitter account there was no evidence that Kaya held radical views or had tried to radicalise others.

She had attended the Prevent counter-terrorism programme since April last year which she is said to have “thoroughly enjoyed” and there was a reasonable prospect of rehabilitation – if it had not already been achieved, said Judge Collier.

Kaya received a 21-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years. She will be subject to a two-year supervision order and must observe a 7pm to 7am curfew for four months.