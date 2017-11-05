The video will start in 8 Cancel

A major road is sealed off in Batley after a serious incident last night.

Healey Lane has been closed since shortly before midnight with a high police presence.

Eye witnesses have claimed armed officers swooped and a number of rumours have been circulating on social media.

It is thought an incident with a knife has occured.

Pictures have been uploaded of an ambulance crew treating someone at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police this morning said the investigation was ongoing and it could not yet comment.

But an officer confirmed no one had been shot or Tasered.

A second police crime scene has been sealed off in a housing estate nearby.

Police have been spotted on a cherry picker, apparently searching on the roof of a building.

The road closure is affecting traffic through Batley as Healey Lane is one of the main routes across the town.

Arriva buses said its 212 service was diverting via Bunkers Lane, Manor Way Estate to Clerk Green, both directions.