The new MP for Batley and Spen, Labour's Tracy Brabin

Labour's Tracy Brabin has been elected as the new MP for Batley and Spen.

Mrs Brabin has won the seat previously held by Labour MP Jo Cox, who was killed in June.

The soap actress and screen writer was friends with Mrs Cox, and helped her canvass for votes before her election in 2015.

Mrs Brabin won the seat with a total of 17,507 votes.

She thanked the people of Batley and Spen and said she was proud of her community and paid tribute to her friend Jo.

She said: "Tonight is a bittersweet occasion for me. That this by-election had to take place at all is a tragedy.

Shouting and heckling from some of the other candidates could be heard while she delivered her speech.

She said: "Whether you voted for me, voted for other candidates or didn't vote at all , I give you my word , I will be equally strong for each and every one of you."

The by-election result was announced at Cathedral House in Huddersfield at 1.45am.

Turnout for the by-election was 20,567, or 25.78% - one of the lowest by-election turnouts since the Second World War.

The results in full

ANTI, Corbyn – English Independence – 241

BRABIN, Tracy – Labour – 17,506

BUCKBY, Jack – Liberty GB – 220

EDMONDS, Richard – National Front – 87

FURNESS, David – BNP – 548

HIRST, Therese – English Democrats – 969

KHAN, Waqas Ali – Ind – 118

KITCHIN, Garry – Ind – 517

LOVE, Ankit – One Love Party – 34

MAYHEW, Henry – Ind – 153

The Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Greens and UKIP, all declined to field candidates out of respect for the killing of the former Labour MP in Birstall last June. However but a number of fringe parties, mainly on the hard right, stood candidates to try to gain support in the by-lection.

Jo Cox's husband Brendan tweeted his support for Tracy Brabin as voters went to the polls.

Today is the day. @Tracy4MP wld make an excellent MP. Please vote & show the world that hatred has no home in Batley&Spen #StandingTogether — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) October 20, 2016

Jo Cox won the safe Labour seat in 2015 with a majority of more than 6,000.

The mother-of-two had been an MP for just over a year when she was shot and stabbed to death on June 16.

Jo Cox

Thomas Mair, 53, of Birstall, is charged with her murder, grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of an offensive weapon.

His trial is scheduled to begin on November 14.