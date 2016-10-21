Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

Batley and Spen by-election: Labour's Tracy Brabin elected as new MP

Labour party win Batley and Spen seat previously held by Jo Cox

Danny Lawson/PA Wire The new MP for Batley and Spen, Labour's Tracy Brabin
The new MP for Batley and Spen, Labour's Tracy Brabin

Labour's Tracy Brabin has been elected as the new MP for Batley and Spen.

Mrs Brabin has won the seat previously held by Labour MP Jo Cox, who was killed in June.

The soap actress and screen writer was friends with Mrs Cox, and helped her canvass for votes before her election in 2015.

Mrs Brabin won the seat with a total of 17,507 votes.

She thanked the people of Batley and Spen and said she was proud of her community and paid tribute to her friend Jo.

She said: "Tonight is a bittersweet occasion for me. That this by-election had to take place at all is a tragedy.

Shouting and heckling from some of the other candidates could be heard while she delivered her speech.

She said: "Whether you voted for me, voted for other candidates or didn't vote at all , I give you my word , I will be equally strong for each and every one of you."

The by-election result was announced at Cathedral House in Huddersfield at 1.45am.

Turnout for the by-election was 20,567, or 25.78% - one of the lowest by-election turnouts since the Second World War.

The results in full

ANTI, Corbyn – English Independence – 241
BRABIN, Tracy – Labour – 17,506
BUCKBY, Jack – Liberty GB – 220
EDMONDS, Richard – National Front – 87
FURNESS, David – BNP – 548
HIRST, Therese – English Democrats – 969
KHAN, Waqas Ali – Ind – 118
KITCHIN, Garry – Ind – 517
LOVE, Ankit – One Love Party – 34
MAYHEW, Henry – Ind – 153

Counting begins in Batley and Spen election - GVs
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

The Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Greens and UKIP, all declined to field candidates out of respect for the killing of the former Labour MP in Birstall last June. However but a number of fringe parties, mainly on the hard right, stood candidates to try to gain support in the by-lection.

Jo Cox's husband Brendan tweeted his support for Tracy Brabin as voters went to the polls.

Jo Cox won the safe Labour seat in 2015 with a majority of more than 6,000.

The mother-of-two had been an MP for just over a year when she was shot and stabbed to death on June 16.

Yui Mok/PA Wire Jo Cox
Jo Cox

Thomas Mair, 53, of Birstall, is charged with her murder, grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of an offensive weapon.

His trial is scheduled to begin on November 14.

Today's top stories

Great new food venue in town Latest on A&E closure plan Attack at family gathering Pound Man - The Return
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Will there be a vote to find replacement for Jo Cox MP?

Jo Cox

Batley and Spen by-election scheduled but not certain

Related Tags

In The News
Politics
People
Jo Cox
Organisations
UK Independence Party
Conservative Party
Liberal Democrats
Labour Party
Places
Huddersfield
Cathedral House
Batley

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Dr Alan Brook, Dr Steve Ollerton and Carol McKenna, chief officer of Greater Huddersfield CCG
  1. Greater Huddersfield CCG
    Huddersfield hospital shake-up chief: 'It's not a popularity contest'
  2. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Sarah Brewins poured bleach on snooker table after row at Deighton WMC
  3. M62
    Danger driver Elliot Bray spun off M62 by police
  4. Hands off Huddersfield A&E
    Fury as health chiefs vote through Huddersfield A&E closure
  5. Jane Khalaf
    Baby joy for parents of tragic Huddersfield student Jane Khalaf

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent