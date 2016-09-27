Batley and Spen by-election: Ten candidates named

Ten candidates - including one from the National Front and three independents - are running in a by-election in the Batley and Spen seat of former Labour MP Jo Cox .

Alongside Labour candidate Tracy Brabin are nine others from fringe parties or those running as independents.

The Conservatives, Lib Dems and Ukip have not fielded candidates in the by-election, which takes place on October 20.

When Mrs Cox won the seat in 2015 she had a majority of just over 6,000.

The mother-of-two had been an MP for just over a year when she was shot and stabbed to death outside the library in Birstall on June 16.

The candidates are: