Batley and Spen by-election: Ten candidates named

Candidate list published for October 20 by-election

Tracy Brabin
Tracy Brabin

Ten candidates - including one from the National Front and three independents - are running in a by-election in the Batley and Spen seat of former Labour MP Jo Cox .

Alongside Labour candidate Tracy Brabin are nine others from fringe parties or those running as independents.

The Conservatives, Lib Dems and Ukip have not fielded candidates in the by-election, which takes place on October 20.

When Mrs Cox won the seat in 2015 she had a majority of just over 6,000.

The mother-of-two had been an MP for just over a year when she was shot and stabbed to death outside the library in Birstall on June 16.

The candidates are:

  • Corbyn Anti - By Election Protest
  • Tracy Lynn Brabin - Labour Party
  • Jack Bucky - No to terrorism, yes to Britain
  • Richard Charles Edmonds - National Front
  • David Furness - British National Party Local People First
  • Therese Hirst - English Democrats: ‘Putting England First!’
  • Waqas Ali Khan - Independent
  • Garry Mervyn Kitchin - Independent
  • Ankit Love - One Love Party
  • Henry Edmund Burke Mayhew - Independent

Actress turned Labour politician Tracy Brabin promises to "do Jo Cox proud"

Batley and Spen election candidate pledges to unite local community

