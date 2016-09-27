Batley and Spen by-election: Ten candidates named

Ten candidates - including one from the National Front and three independents - are running in a by-election in the Batley and Spen seat of former Labour MP Jo Cox .
Alongside Labour candidate Tracy Brabin are nine others from fringe parties or those running as independents.
The Conservatives, Lib Dems and Ukip have not fielded candidates in the by-election, which takes place on October 20.
When Mrs Cox won the seat in 2015 she had a majority of just over 6,000.
The mother-of-two had been an MP for just over a year when she was shot and stabbed to death outside the library in Birstall on June 16.
The candidates are:
- Corbyn Anti - By Election Protest
- Tracy Lynn Brabin - Labour Party
- Jack Bucky - No to terrorism, yes to Britain
- Richard Charles Edmonds - National Front
- David Furness - British National Party Local People First
- Therese Hirst - English Democrats: ‘Putting England First!’
- Waqas Ali Khan - Independent
- Garry Mervyn Kitchin - Independent
- Ankit Love - One Love Party
- Henry Edmund Burke Mayhew - Independent