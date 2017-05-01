Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Protesters battling to stop a housing development may fight a council decision to pass the plan which they say will merge Highburton into Kirkburton.

Plans by Redrow Homes to build 97 houses on green fields in Highburton have been passed by Kirklees Strategic Planning Committee despite vigorous opposition from local residents and Kirkburton Parish council.

There were 240 objections to the plans and protestors say battle to save the land is not over.

Highburton Development Action Group spokesman Chris Shaw said: “There is talk of people in the village being so unhappy with this they may considering trying to go for a judicial review and that’s something we will explore this week.

“These properties will be built on the last remaining green fields between Kirkburton and Highburton and will effectively convert two beautiful villages with proud independent heritages into a dormitory township.

“Highburton has seen more than its fair share of development in the past few years with 200 properties being recently built on a site less than 300 metres away from the fields that will now disappear under bricks and mortar.”

At the council meeting 10 people – including three local councillors – spoke out in opposition to the proposed building plans. They said healthcare facilities in the village were already at breaking point with routine appointments regularly taking three or more weeks to achieve.

The group also said local schools were full with parents in the village already unable to send their children to local schools and the addition of another 97 properties could only make the situation worse.

Another major objection was that traffic in Highburton is chaotic, particularly at busy times, with only one major entrance and exit from the village and lengthy queues to access the A629 Penistone Road happening daily.

It is estimated the 97 more house will add at least another 72 cars joining the peak-time queues.

There is also concern that the new development would be at a road “dead-end” on Burton Acres Lane next to a tennis club and the football ground and there is already a problem with parked cars there. Protestors say it will make access for emergency vehicles such as fire engines difficult if not impossible.

Mr Shaw added: “It has been adequately demonstrated by both objectors and the council’s own report that this development will increase traffic chaos, adversely affect education and health care and create very real health and safety issues in respect of access to the new houses in times of emergency.

“In addition, this development will add not one job to the area and bring no economic benefits to the south of Huddersfield whatsoever. All residents of both Highburton and Kirkburton, strongly supported by our Parish Council, are appalled that the committee should have allowed these building works to proceed. It is a very sad day indeed and signals the end of over 1,000 years of heritage associated with two beautiful villages.”