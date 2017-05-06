Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stroke survivor Richard Ford, who continues to battle his way back to fitness, is at the forefront of new “get out and about” sessions to encourage isolated or lonely people to make new friends.

The 46-year-old father of three, from Holmbridge, faces daily challenges after suffering a brain stem stroke in 2012. Next week, with the support of staff and volunteers from the Opening Doors Project, he will launch a series of new community activity sessions offering a variety of slow-based activities.

The former police officer was a super-fit marathon runner when he collapsed suddenly at home after a family day out. Richard underwent life-saving surgery at Leeds General Infirmary but his brain had been starved of oxygen for eight hours and he was left conscious but unable to move. He could only communicate by blinking.

He eventually recovered from “locked in syndrome” and is now hoping to inspire other people as well as tackling his own difficulties head-on.

In 2015 the family featured on TV when tradesmen from DIY SOS transformed their home to help improve Richard’s quality of life.

Fiona Hall, project officer for Opening Doors, a project run jointly by Disability Sport Yorkshire and Leonard Cheshire Disability, said Richard was reaching out to people who feel they don’t fit in.

“He wants to encourage them to get out, and as such has put himself forward into the spotlight to demonstrate that, with support, it is possible to overcome fears and difficulties, and find worthwhile activities.”

The first of a series of free sessions – based at St David’s Church, Holmbridge – will be held from 2pm-3.30pm on Wednesday, May 10, and at the same time on the two subsequent Wednesdays. Participants are welcome to attend on their own or with family, friends or carers. The first session will be a “get to know you” session, in which participants will have the opportunity to tell staff about what they hope to do in the future sessions.

Project staff will be on hand at all three sessions, after which a decision will be made regarding future sessions’ content and venue. As Fiona Hall explained: “It has to be suitable for the people who come, so until we know the interests of the people who attend we don’t know exactly what the session will be. Safe to say it will hopefully match their expectations.”

Attendees can simply turn up on May 10 but in order for needs/interests to be catered for they are advised to contact Fiona Hall in advance on 07341 265319.