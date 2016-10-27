Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorcyclist are being urged to take extra security precautions as new figures revealed over 400 machines were stolen in Huddersfield in just three years.

A total of 439 motorcycles, scooters and mopeds disappeared in Huddersfield between 2013 to 2015, according to figures released under Freedom of Information laws.

Only around 40% were recovered.

Theft victims described the thieves as ruthlessly efficient and organised.

Steve, who continues to own and ride bikes, says he has upped security further and does not expect much police action in tackling the problem.

Biker Mike Kay, 31, had two valuable Kawasaki bikes stolen from his former Birkby home within 12 months, despite some of the best security measures on the market.

He spent weeks scouring the streets for his customised Kawasaki ZX-7R on which he had invested six years and thousands of pounds in modifications.

“I think they end up being broken up and sold for parts or they are sent to Eastern Europe where they fetch top dollar.”

Mike, who works in construction, said the police did not show much interest in finding the bike or the thief.

“They sent a Special out who asked me if I was insured. That was pretty much it from the police.”

He has urged other bikers to improve security. He says invisible DNA, a tracker, a locked garage and a ground anchor should be considered.

Another bike owner Steve, 66, who asked not to be fully identified, believes he was followed to his HD4 postcode when thieves spotted him out on his BMW R 1150 GS, worth about £5,000.

The thieves forced their way into his alarmed, secure garage and took his BMW within a few minutes.

“I was in bed and heard the alarm. By the time I was out of bed the garage door was open and the bike had gone.

“I think it was probably stolen to order and was on a ferry shortly after it was taken. I did go looking for it but there was no trace. I think they end up in Eastern Europe.”

Figures released by police show that in 2013, 149 motorbikes were stolen in Huddersfield and only 58 of those recovered. In 2014, 156 were stolen and 69 recovered. Last year, 134 disappeared and 53 recovered.

Det Chief Insp Tony Nicholson, of Kirklees Police, said: “A project is currently underway to examine the issue of two-wheeled vehicle theft across West Yorkshire to try and examine both crime trends and devise some potential plans of action.

“Recovery rates for stolen two wheeled vehicles in Kirklees, meanwhile, are currently at around 43%.

“When bikes are reported stolen, evaluators will study the reports and if there are lines of enquiry they will be pursued.

“We do still regularly see cases where bikes are left parked up and unlocked and it remains true that securing a bike can really put off a thief.

“Riders can make their machines less attractive to thieves when parked by using the bikes steering lock and, if possible, chaining them to an immovable object such as a railing or ground anchor.

“If there is nothing to chain a bike to, then putting a good quality lock through either bike wheel can also help make it less attractive.”

He urged riders to use a garage or back garden for overnight storage.

“Alarms and immobilisers remain popular choices for protecting vehicles and, even if your machine doesn’t have an alarm fitted, putting a sticker on your bike to say an alarm is on-board can be an effective deterrent.”