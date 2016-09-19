“It was manic when they came on stage - you couldn’t hear them sing because of the screaming.”

Memories of seeing The Beatles at Huddersfield’s ABC Cinema in November 1963 have flooded back for those who saw them - and for those who narrowly missed out.

Readers posted their recollections on the Examiner’s Facebook page following a story about Holmfirth photographer Trevor Bray whose portraits of The Beatles feature in a new documentary, Eight Days A Week.

Anne Fleetwood recalls a long wait to get tickets.

“Me and some friends camped out overnight with flasks and sleeping bags. It was manic when they came on stage - you couldn’t hear them sing because of the screaming.”

The 'Beatles aftermath', outside ABC cinema

Neil Thompson couldn’t get tickets but stood outside in the rain anyway.

“We stood outside all evening in the rain and listened to the screaming and even heard a bit of their music. Great days the sixties - never been anything like it since.”

Linda Crockett lost her voice that night.

She said: “I was there at the ABC. It was unbelievable. When the curtains parted you could not hear a thing. I lost my voice and couldn’t talk for a week afterwards but wouldn’t have missed it for the world. Magic.”

The Beatles in Huddersfield

Sue Ingleby Cooper said: “My mum in law was in the dressing room with them! She was a police officer assigned to look after them.”

Hilary Fraser recalled: “I was too young to be allowed to go, but made my dad drive me past the Ritz in the hope of seeing them (I didn’t).”

Sue Reid said: “The Huddersfield Examiner interviewed us after the concert for an article about why we screamed!”

David Livings said: “I was there with my sister. I went to the loo and George Harrison came in and stood next to me - he said ‘how do’.”

Tim Marsden said: “My old boss John Wray from St Andrews Motor Company at Leeds Road was married to the sister of the Beatles first press officer. He was called Brian Somerville.

“He (Brian) called one night at my boss’s house in Golcar on his way to the ABC Cinema in Huddersfield and asked if John and Brian’s sister Dorothy wanted to see this new band...”four lads” who were outside in the van.

“John was a builder then and had been working all day... and as it was November, he was cold and just needed a hot bath so Brian went on his way with the lads. Yep, ‘The Beatles’.”