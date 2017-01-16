Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The death of a man in Beaumont Park is not being treated as suspicious.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the tragic death of the man, whose body was found at the picturesque park on Saturday.

His body was found at Huddersfield’s oldest public park at 11.37am on Saturday.

Police, fire crews and paramedics were scrambled to the scene and fire crews had to use specialist rope equipment to retrieve the victim from an down an embankment.

Man's body discovered in Beaumont Park

He’s said to be a 24-year-old local man.

An inquest into his death is set to be opened later this week at West Yorkshire’s Coroner’s Court in Bradford.

It is likely to be adjourned for further investigation.