Beautiful Harvest Moon captured in all its glory

Photographers point lenses skywards for rare lunar event

Harvest moon above Huddersfield. Photo taken this week by Gerry Slade with a 600mm lens looking towards Flockton from Thornhill Edge.
Harvest moon above Huddersfield. Photo taken this week by Gerry Slade with a 600mm lens looking towards Flockton from Thornhill Edge.

Photographers across Yorkshire captured amazing images of the Harvest Moon this evening.

Dozens of photos were posted on social media sites to capture a rare event - a lunar eclipse combined with a Harvest Moon.

A lunar eclipse is when the Earth’s shadow moves across the moon which can only happen when the Earth, moon and sun are aligned.

The Harvest Moon and eclipse will not coincide for another eight years, so you will have to wait until 2024 to see it again.

The sky over Huddersfield cleared of clouds, allowing a good view of the spectacle.

On Thursday evening, the moon above Huddersfield appeared a shade of orange/red, which can happen when the moon is close to the horizon and the moonlight scatters into different wavelengths.

Last year the UK witnessed a rare ‘blood moon’ when the eclipse corresponded with a supermoon, giving the lunar orb a red tint.

