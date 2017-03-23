Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Does your son or daughter have the messiest bedroom in Huddersfield?

Perhaps your bedroom would be put to shame by that of a lazy teenager’s.

Research conducted by Time4Sleep found that only 25% of Brits tidy their bedroom every day.

Meanwhile a lazy (or exceptionally busy) 2% admitted that they never tidied their bedroom.

And almost a quarter of UK adults (23%) revealed that their bedroom was messier than their child’s.

Now Huddersfield-based bed company Time4Sleep has launched a competition to find the messiest bedroom in Huddersfield and possibly, the UK.

And your chamber of horror could win you a bed worth £389.

Send your disgraceful photos to www.time4sleep.co.uk/blog/messiest-bedroom-competition for a chance to win.

The Examiner would also like to see your shameful bedroom photos for our rogues bedrooms’ gallery.

Email them to david.himelfield@examiner.co.uk or tweet them to @Examiner.

Time4Sleep director Jonathan Warren said: “In 2015 our winner’s messy bedroom shocked everyone. This year we are hoping for many more pictures that are entertaining.

“We hope this competition will inspire a ‘spring clean’ for households up and down the country.

“Being organised and de-cluttering our bedrooms can have a massive impact on our lives – we not only feel better but it can contribute to a calmer household.”