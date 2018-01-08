Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MARSDEN

On December 10 at 6.30pm a lock was removed from a bicycle on Rectory Close and the same was stolen from a cycle rack.

LINTHWAITE

On December 10 at 9.40pm glass was smashed in a rear patio door, on Causeway Side, thieves entered and made an untidy search and left, nothing was stolen.

MILNSBRIDGE

On December 6 in the late evening a garden was entered on Coombe Road, a shed was broken into and a petrol hedge trimmer and fishing equipment were stolen.

On December 8 at 6pm. Scaffolding was climbed onto and a first floor window was smashed on Scar Lane, burglars entered the property and stole multiple electric hand tools and made off.

SALENDINE NOOK

On December 8 at 8.24pm a Ford Transit panel van was entered via rear doors on Celandine Avenue, multiple power tools were stolen and thieves made off with the same.

MELTHAM

On December 7 in the early hours of the morning an attempt was made to break in through a side door without success on Heath Avenue, thieves went to rear patio doors and broke in, they made a tidy search of downstairs rooms and stole computer equipment, a mobile phone and a wallet containing a driving licence and debit cards, exit as entry.

HOLMFIRTH

On December 7 at 5pm an attempt to gain entry via rear kitchen window on Woodhead Road without success, smashed the window of the kitchen door but again were unable to gain entry as door is locked and window is too narrow to climb through, made off empty handed.

On December 7 at 7.45pm burglars gained access to a property on Woodhead Road, they stole bedding and made off.