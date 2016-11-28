Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Don’t forget your hot water bottle tonight - because it’s going to get cold!

Temperatures are set to slide to -1°c tonight (Monday) - and the wintry weather is set to continue until the end of the week, with night-time temperatures hovering around freezing.

Tuesday is set to be bright and sunny throughout the day but the cold will start to seep in again around 4pm, hitting lows of 1°c around 8pm.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said: “Tuesday will be sunny and frosty to start, then slowly becoming cloudy later on.

“Wednesday will be rather cloudy with a few light showers, and chilly at 5°c.

“Things will be similar on Thursday and Friday, though some light rain will clear from the north east later on Friday.

“Next weekend is looking cold with some sharp frosts.”

It’s a sharp contrast to this Saturday, when Huddersfield was shrouded in a thick blanket of autumnal fog.

Your pictures were so beautiful we made them into a video! Watch it below, it's gorgeous!

Readers sent us hundreds of pictures on Facebook, with views from mist-cloaked Castle Hill, Marsden Moor, Beaumont Park, Scapegoat Hill and Pole Moor.

Paul Stevens said valley fog was common but often disappeared early.

He said two thirds of the town was beneath fog on Saturday - but at 800ft you could see brilliant sunshine.