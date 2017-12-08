Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

How about making Huddersfield town centre a haven for bees?

An experimental project is under way to discover if the town centre can sustain a beehive – and to find out what needs to be done to establish beekeeping in an urban environment.

The project is the brainchild of arts and technology researcher Andrew Wilson, a former pupil at Royds Hall School in Paddock, and artist Diana Spurite, a University of Huddersfield graduate, who has a background in social sciences.

Andrew said: “The final aim is to establish beekeeping in the town centre. It is not an un achievable thing and it should not be that difficult to do.

“It will involve building hives, understanding beekeeping, finding out where to put hives and determining whether there are enough green spaces and enough flowers to support bees. Are there enough green spaces close to the town centre, such as Greenhead Park, that bees can get to?”

Andrew said the research would also include finding out about the rules and regulations governing where beehives can be placed and talking to property owners and shop managers to find out if they are interested in taking part.

He said flat roofs were considered the best paces for beehives – and the Packhorse Centre had already offered to site one on its roof.

Said Andrew: “There’s a big environmental benefit from having bees pollinate flowers and crops. There are also educational possibilities in having schools adopting beehives and learning about them.”

Andrew said the project also aimed to challenge the notion that urban areas and the countryside were entirely separate by showing how green spaces in towns contribute to the natural world.

It also aimed to encourage new ways of thinking about town centre green spaces. Could grass verges that are cut by the council become mini wildflower meadows, for example?

The first stage of the project involved Diana making a beehive from scratch out of recycled wood. The beehive is now installed at the gallery space at the Packhorse Centre where Diana will be present to talk about the project today (FRI) and tomorrow (SAT) from 11am to 3pm.

Andrew said: “The next stage is to do the research over the winter months while the bees are hibernating. Next spring, we hope to have a beehive in place.”

Andrew said he hoped Huddersfield people would back the project, adding: “Who knows, we may even have some ‘Huddersfield Honey’ for people to send to their friends as presents.”