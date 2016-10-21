Login Register
Could new deal encourage development to start at these Kirklees sites?

Special status could fast-track Kirklees schemes

New industrial site, Lindley Moor Road.

Council chiefs have struck a deal to boost business in Kirklees.

Agreement has been reached to give three proposed industrial sites “Enterprise Zone” status – a policy that allows firms to operate without having to pay business rates for the first five years.

It is hoped that the move will encourage developers to get on with “difficult” plots at Lindley Moor and Mirfield.

The ‘Lindley Moor West’, ‘Lindley Moor East’, and the ‘Moor Park’ site at Mirfield, otherwise known as Mirfield 25, could now be fast-tracked.

The government’s decision to grant Enterprise Zone status also boosts Kirklees’ coffers by allowing them to keep 100% of the business rates for 25 years once the sites are up and running.

Construction of unit on Lindley Moor Road
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

The cost of providing the initial five years for free is reimbursed to Kirklees by central government.

Councillors now hope developers will get going with the three sites – all of which already have outline planning permission – potentially creating hundreds of jobs.

Clr Peter McBride, cabinet member for economy, skills, transportation and planning said the news was a “plus plus” for Kirklees.

Clr Peter McBride

He added: “They’re difficult sites to develop and this should make it more likely.

“With this status the incentive is greater and Kirklees loses nothing from it.”

The Lindley Moor West development is already underway with the Examiner revealing that industrial springs supplier Lesjöfors Springs is set to take on one 65,000sq ft warehouse.

Large housing developments have begun adjacent to the Lindley Moor East site but the industrial buildings are not yet up.

The Mirfield plan – also known as Mirfield 25 – was first revealed in 2009 and was given outline planning permission in 2014.

David Brown gears showed interest in the site but pulled out in 2013.

A retirement village plan was also floated in 2009 but was later shelved.

The plan approved by Kirklees in 2014 features commercial units suitable for “light industrial use” and 166 homes.

Previous Articles

Big jobs boost for Kirklees and Calderdale as Chancellor approves new Enterprise Zone

Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, and the Mirfield25 site from above

Hundreds of jobs could be created on industrial sites in Lindley, Brighouse and Mirfield

