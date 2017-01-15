Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new drop-in service for victims of crime is set to launch in Huddersfield.

Kirklees Supporting Victims will provide advice to people who feel they have witnessed or suffered physical or emotional harm, monetary loss or wrongdoing.

The service, at Brian Jackson House, launches on January 23 at 10am when members of the public will be able to look around and find out more.

The service works in partnership with victim support, police, children’s and adults safeguarding and other community partners throughout Kirklees to ensure victims of crime are supported regardless of race, gender, sex, disability religion, or age.

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner said: “I have been working in partnership to set up victims hubs across West Yorkshire so that victims and witnesses have a designated place to go for information, advice and support.

“I have pledged to put victims first in West Yorkshire and this new service in Kirklees does exactly that in providing further access to victims services in Huddersfield and across Kirklees.

“It’s crucial that we work together to provide the best possible services and Safer Kirklees and Victim Support have been instrumental in bringing this new help for victims and witnesses to the people of Kirklees.”

Kirklees Supporting Victims will be open from 10am to 4pm on Monday and Wednesday each week.

Appointments can also be made in advance by calling 01484 415462.