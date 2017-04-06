Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new app has been launched to help make it easier for victims of hate crime to come forward.

Stop Hate UK and West Yorkshire Police have developed the app which allows a range of functions including allowing victims to upload picture, video or audio recording directly from the device.

The GPS enabled feature also allows the users exact location to be pin pointed and also links can directly lead to independent organisation or to the police in an emergency situation.

West Yorkshire Police recorded 2,384 racially or religiously aggravated crimes in 2015, an increase of 70 per cent from the number recorded in 2014 and 78 per cent more than the 1,343 recorded in 2012.

In a move to address the high victims of hate crime Kirklees Council, Police and other agencies have launched an anti-hate crime strategy.

District Commander for Kirklees, Chief Superintendent Steve Cotter, said: “Hate fuelled behaviour has no place in our communities and we all have a part to play in challenging it. It is vital that people have the confidence to come forward and tell us if they have either been a victim of, or witnessed, such behaviour.”

To download the app, search for ‘Stop Hate UK’ in your device’s online store.