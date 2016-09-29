Login Register
Beer festival boost for Borneo-bound students

  • Updated
  • By

Honley pupils hard at work raising £3,500

Borneo-bound explorers, from left, Samuel Lockwood, Josh Staincliffe, Madeleine Ramsay, Harry Jackson, Neve Wood, Joe Johnson and Calypso Quayle
Borneo-bound explorers, from left, Samuel Lockwood, Josh Staincliffe, Madeleine Ramsay, Harry Jackson, Neve Wood, Joe Johnson and Calypso Quayle

A beer festival has been organised to help raise money to send Huddersfield school students on a 19-day educational trip to Borneo.

The festival takes place on Saturday, October 1, from 2pm at the Colne Valley Scouts base on Pickford Street, Milnsbridge.

Breweries supporting the event include Ossett Brewery, Mill Town and Riverhead Brewery. There will be food and a cake stall.

Money raised will help to fund an expedition for 10 Honley High School pupils who each need to raise £3,500 to cover the costs.

Borneo-bound Honley High pupils Joe Johnson, Harry Jackson, Josh Staincliffe and Patrick Higgins
Borneo-bound Honley High pupils Joe Johnson, Harry Jackson, Josh Staincliffe and Patrick Higgins

Pupils have been working hard to raise the cash in recent weeks.

Diane Johnson, whose son Joseph, 14, is hoping to be Borneo-bound come next July, said: “The expedition is to help develop young people, equipping them with life skills such as communication and teamwork, planning and organisation, as well as teaching them to travel safely and develop understanding of other cultures.

“The children have been encouraged to arrange and participate in fund-raising activities and have all felt an immense sense of satisfaction knowing they are helping to fund their trip.”

She added: “The skills developed and the experiences gained will stay with these young people for the rest of the lives and be sure to shape their future.”

