Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 31.

Paul Michael Tansey, 43, of Radulf Gardens, Liversedge. Harassment in Liversedge between September 25 and October 17. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Christopher Paul Crossley, 32, of Bentley Street Lockwood. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order as did not attend unpaid work sessions on July 22 and October 7. Order varied - 12 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months.

Jamie Dunbar, 22, of Roger Lane, Newsome. Harassment on Aquamarine Drive, Fartown, between September 23 and 28. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Restraining order made until October 30, 2018. Fined £100 and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Constantin-Cosmin Gaura, 30, of Moorbottom Road, Thornton Lodge. Drink driving and driving without insurance on St Johns Road, Huddersfield, on October 30. Fined £240 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 15 months.

Stephen Andrew Simon, 51, of Milton Walk, Dewsbury. Application made to lift a restraining order as parties want to resume their relationship. Restraining order lifted.

Dwayne Clarke, 27, of Harpe Inge, Dalton. Assault at Timmy’s Taxi, Sheepridge Road, Huddersfield, and caused £299 of damage to an iPhone on Spinners Close, Huddersfield, both on October 13. Fined £230 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge.

Assif Hussain, 35, of George Street, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Failed to notify Kirklees Council of a change of circumstances affecting his entitlement to housing benefit, namely that he was working in Dewsbury, between September 8, 2014, and February 14, 2016. Also failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting his entitlement to employment and support allowance, namely that he was working in Dewsbury between September 7, 2014 and February 14, 2016. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 10 weeks. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 30:

Matthew Barber, 41, of no fixed address. Stole four bottles of vodka worth £64 from Tesco, Cleckheaton, and failed to provide a sample for drug testing at Halifax Police Station, both on October 28. Jailed for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Lewis Mellor, 21, of Halifax Road, Mill Bridge, Liversedge. Failed to disclose information to an insurance company, namely that his vehicle had been modified with a more powerful engine, in Liversedge on May 3, 201. Also drove a vehicle without due care and attention on Leeds Road, Mirfield, on September 6, 2016. Fined £500 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for six months. Vehicle seized.

Matthew Scott, 26, of Underbank Old Road, Holmfirth. Stole £1,702.13 from the residents of Rowan Court, Holmfirth, on September 28. Also stole medication, cleaning items and electronic items worth £2,500 from Rowan Court, Holmfirth, between July 31 and September 29. Given a 36-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. Ordered to undergo drug rehabilitation treatment with Lifeline for nine months. Rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £1,072.13 compensation, a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nicholas Summers, 31, of Green Lea Court, Dalton. Application made to amend a community order as defendant is proposing to change residence. Order varied - curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks.

Amanda Jane Edmondson, 44, of Poplar View, Lightcliffe, Brighouse. Failed to comply with the supervision requirements following release from prison. Jailed for 10 days.

Sheena Kelly, 37, of Springfield Avenue, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend an appointments on August 16 and 23. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence of theft. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 27.

Steven John Booth, 28, of Mount Road, Marsh. Made off without paying for £42.31 of diesel fuel in Holmfirth on December 12, 2016. Community order made for 50 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £42.31 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Cliffroy Creighton, 22, of Tudor Croft, Bradley. Possession of cannabis and amphetamines, plus a bladed article, namely a lock knife, in Cambridge Road Car Park, Huddersfield, and possession of cocaine at Huddersfield Police Station, all on September 23. Jailed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed, knife seized.

Bushara Eltayeb, 35, of Moor End Road, Lockwood. Drink driving on Chain Bar Road, Cleckheaton, on September 23. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Daniela Barbu, 30, of Calderon Street, Dewsbury. Stole clothing worth £193 from Asda, Dewsbury, on October 26. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Michaela Fabiana Durac, 25, of Craven Street, Ravensthorpe. Stole groceries worth £58.50 from Poundworld, Dewsbury, with Lzaura Raich on September 27. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joel Euan Liburd, 35, of Walpole Road, Crossland Moor. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour on Albion Street, Huddersfield, on August 1. This offence was racially aggravated. Community order made for 60 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Paul Lynn, 30, of Hayburn Road, Batley. Stole documentation, chargers, clothing and identification from a car on Burley Walk, Healey, Batley, on September 26. Jailed for six weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Laura Mumuti, 24, of Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury. Stole clothing worth £193 from Asda, Dewsbury, on October 26. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lzaura Raicu, 25, of Craven Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Stole groceries worth £58.50 from Poundworld, Dewsbury, on September 27. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Samee Haq Jabbar, 23, of Lobley Street, Heckmondwike. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Batley on September 22. Fined £256 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

David Daysh, 50, of Ings Way West, Lepton. Drink driving while banned and without insurance on Colne Road, Huddersfield, on October 7. Fined £400 and ordered to pay a £40 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 21 months.

Richard David Fennell, 46, of Woodfield Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley. Assaulted a police constable at Huddersfield Police Station on October 9. Fined £60 and ordered to pay £50 compensation and a £30 surcharge.

Mubasher Hussain, 34, of Lockwood Road, Lockwood. Possession of class C drugs on Lockwood Road, Huddersfield, on July 19. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Patrick Philips, 25, of Manor Way, Batley. Drink driving on Town Street, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, on October 7. Fined £250 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 20 months.

Abdul Sattar, 48, of Willwood Avenue, Oakes. Damaged a car in Huddersfield on October 8. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay £400 compensation.

Adrienne Slater, 30, of Rose Avenue, Cowlersley. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Northgate and Southfield Road, on October 7. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 26:

Rasils Akbar, 42, of Brownroyd Avenue, Rawthorpe. Failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order as did not attend probation induction appointments on August 30 and September 6. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on October 23. Dealt with for the original offences of outraging public decency, assault and assault on a police officer, failure to surrender to custody and possession of a bladed article. Suspended sentence imposed as 16 weeks jail. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Stephen Cunliffe, 42, of Heron Close, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Drink driving and driving without insurance or a licence on Carlinghow Lane, Batley, on October 20, 2015. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Banned from driving for 18 months.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on October 25.

Csaba Balazs, 53, of no fixed address, Dewsbury. Possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife, in a public place, namely Market Place, on October 24. Jailed for 24 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Philip Downing, 37, of Croftlands, Newsome. Stole meat worth £100 from The Co-operative Food, Peel Street, Huddersfield, on May 23. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates Court on October 6. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks. Ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Steven Key, 45, of Woodhead Road, Berry Brow. Assault on Shepherds Grove, Deighton. Jailed for 56 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Julia Kay French, 61, of Royd Street, Milnsbridge. Speeding on Valley Road, Shipley, on December 28, 2016. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

Liam Mark Mullings, 28, of Ravensknowle Road, Dalton. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Trinity Street, Huddersfield, on September 19. Fined £90 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Prince Pedzisai, 21, of Oakenbank Crescent, Lowerhouses. Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence, as did not attend unpaid work session on November 23, 2016. Dealt with for the original offences of possession of a bladed article in a public place and failure to surrender to custody. Suspended sentence imposed as 26 weeks.

Leighton John Wood, 37, of Scopsley Green, Whitley, Dewsbury. Produced a quantity of cannabis in Scopsley Green, Whitley, Dewsbury, on November 17, 2016. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline for six months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days and 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs and equipment to be forfeited and destroyed.

Lynden Michael Andrews, 41, of Greenway, Milnsbridge. Dropped litter, namely a coffee cup, on Golcar Brow Road, Meltham, on February 20. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £419.50 costs.

Sharon Hey, 46, of Royd Street, Longwood. Failed to give prompt notification of a change in circumstances affecting her entitlement to the council tax reduction scheme, namely that she was in paid employment, in April 17. Fined £88 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £2,385.32.