A criminal who has been on the run for more than six months is back behind bars.

Detectives issued an appeal for sightings of Ben France, 26, yesterday .

He has been wanted on recall to prison since June.

This morning West Yorkshire Police confirmed he had been caught.

France, formerly of Longwood, Huddersfield, was serving a 27 month sentence for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He also has a previous conviction for burglary.

He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court in June, 2015 after a man’s jaw was broken in two places after an attack outside the Royal pub in Scar Lane, Milnsbridge, in November, 2014.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We would like to thank members of the public and media for sharing the appeal.”