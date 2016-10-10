Login Register
Ben France has been on the run since June — and may be in the Colne Valley

  • Updated
  • By

Violent and a burglar, he is wanted on a recall to prison

Ben France wanted on warrant
Ben France wanted on warrant

Detectives are anxious to put this man back behind bars.

Ben France is known to spend time in the Colne Valley area, particularly Golcar and Milnsbridge, and is wanted on recall to prison.

The 26-year-old has, in effect, been on the run since June when he allegedly breached the terms of his release from prison where he had been serving a sentence for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He also has a previous conviction for burglary.

He is 6ft tall with short brown hair and usually unshaven.

Det Con Victoria Catania from Kirklees CID, said: “We are urgently appealing to members of the public for any information about the whereabouts of Ben France.

“Members of the public are advised not to approach him directly but instead call the police immediately.”

Contact Det Con Catania via 101 quoting reference 13160329747 or alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.

