A man kicked a police officer in the groin and lashed out at his colleagues when they tried to restrain him at his girlfriend’s home in Deighton.

Ben Long lost his temper when the officers arrived at the Browning Road address at 3am on July 22.

He then repeatedly swore at a nurse after being taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for a check-up.

Long, currently on remand for offences of assault and threats to kill, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court via a prison video link.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that police were called to the house by ambulance staff who had attended due to reports that Long had suffered a panic attack.

Paramedics requested their attendance because of fears that the 32-year-old may have assaulted his girlfriend.

They found Long further down the street with no shoes on, Mr Wills said.

He told magistrates: “The defendant appeared to be in pain but told the officers where to go.

“He was unsteady on his feet but tried to get up and go towards her (his girlfriend).

“Fearing that there was going to be an escalation of the incident, the officers tried to detain him.”

As Long was held on the floor he tried to kick out towards the kitchen door and they decided to arrest him on suspicion of assault.

Mr Wills said: “He made the arrest very difficult and refused to cooperate.

“It took a number of officers to get the handcuffs and leg restraints on him.

“He kicked out towards them, making contact in an officer’s groin area to try and prevent the leg restraints from being put on.”

Long shouted and swore at the officers as they transported him to the Huddersfield hospital to be checked over for his well-being.

Mr Wills said: “He continued to swear, particularly towards one of the nurses, and refused to calm down but eventually fell asleep.”

Long was taken to Castlegate Police Station at Huddersfield after being discharged from hospital.

He pleaded guilty to three offences of resisting a police constable and one charge of using threatening behaviour.

Long, who has 57 offences to his name, is currently remanded to Leeds Crown Court for offences of making threats to kill and assault.

Rachel Sharpe, mitigating, said: “He was upset with the whole situation because he didn’t feel that the officers should have been called.”

Magistrates fined Long £120 and ordered him to pay £30 victim surcharge.