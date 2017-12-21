Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A benefit cheat claimed more than £17,000 she was not entitled to - because she didn’t trust her partner to keep hold of his job.

Tanya Fox failed to tell the Department for Work and Pensions that she was maintaining a common household with him.

As a result she was overpaid Employment and Support Allowance between May 2013 and April 2016, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said that the 53-year-old submitted a claim for the benefit on the basis that she was unable to work and living alone having separated from her partner.

He told magistrates: “She then said that he hadn’t moved out for long, came back on a daily basis to look after her and he used her address for all his paperwork.

“The monies went into a joint bank account and it was right to say that during the course of the offence he hadn’t really moved out.”

Fox, of Laithes Croft in Earlsheaton, was overpaid £17,579 as a result of the fraud and admitted failing to disclose information likely to affect her entitlement to a benefit.

Her solicitor Carl Kingsley explained that she suffered from serious health problems and lived with a man who had some financial difficulties .

He told magistrates: “He got himself a job but she had little confidence that he’d be able to keep it.

“It was on that basis that she didn’t tell the DWP she was living with him and he was working.”

Mr Kingsley added that his client is still entitled to some benefits and is paying the overpaid money back.

Magistrates sentenced Fox to a curfew, which will run until February 14 next year.

She will have to pay £85 court costs and £60 victim surcharge.